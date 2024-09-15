Arizona leaders react after second assassination attempt on former President Trump

The FBI is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" on former President Donald Trump after "gunshots in his vicinity" at Trump International Golf Club.

Following the incident in Florida, Arizona leaders reacted on social media.

Representative Ruben Gallego

Violence has no place in our democracy.



Violence has no place in our democracy. The recent gunshots fired toward Donald Trump are unacceptable and disturbing. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms

Senate candidate Kari Lake

I am relieved to hear that President Trump is alive and well following a reported second attempt on his life.



I pray for comfort for him and his family in the wake of this attempted assassination and an end to the demonization of a good man and his movement.



It’s time we unite… pic.twitter.com/AVpxcokXax — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 15, 2024

