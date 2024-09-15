Arizona leaders react after second assassination attempt on former President Trump

The FBI is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" on former President Donald Trump after "gunshots in his vicinity" at Trump International Golf Club.
Following the incident in Florida, Arizona leaders reacted on social media.
Representative Ruben Gallego
Violence has no place in our democracy.— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 15, 2024
The recent gunshots fired toward Donald Trump are unacceptable and disturbing. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms
Senate candidate Kari Lake
I am relieved to hear that President Trump is alive and well following a reported second attempt on his life.— Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 15, 2024
I pray for comfort for him and his family in the wake of this attempted assassination and an end to the demonization of a good man and his movement.
It’s time we unite… pic.twitter.com/AVpxcokXax
Representative Andy Biggs
May God continue protecting President Trump and his family.— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 15, 2024