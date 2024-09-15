Watch Now
Trump is ‘safe following gunshots in his vicinity,’ campaign says in statement

Trump was at his golf club in West Palm Beach at the time of the gunshots
WEST PALM BEACH, FL — The Trump campaign on Sunday said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

The former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The course was immediately locked down, according to a source familiar.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

