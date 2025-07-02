Arizona lawmakers urge Trump admin to change course on 21% tomato tariffs

A tariff on Mexican tomatoes is set to take effect on July 14 when the U.S. withdraws from a long-standing agreement with Mexico.

Without this agreement, known as the Tomato Suspension Agreement, a 21% tariff will be placed on all Mexican tomatoes.

In response, a group of Republican congressmen from Texas and Arizona sent a letter to the Commerce Secretary earlier this month urging the Trump administration to reconsider the tariff.

Representatives Biggs, Gonzales, Ciscomani, and Crane warned the tariff could cost 50,000 jobs and burden struggling families.

"This is an opportunity for President Trump to do what he does best: make a deal. A fair agreement that strengthens American businesses, protects American jobs, and keeps food prices low is within reach," the lawmakers wrote.

According to the U.S. Census, the majority of fresh U.S. tomatoes come from Mexico, meaning most consumers and many meals will be impacted by this change to the agreement.

On the other side of the issue is the Florida Tomato Exchange and tomato farmers in the Sunshine State.

The group representing Florida tomato farmers says this tariff is necessary to help U.S. farmers catch up to what they call "unfairly priced Mexican imports."

"There is a substantial record of abusive pricing and quality issues that have disadvantaged U.S. growers — especially those in Florida and the Southeast," the organization stated.

For shoppers, this could mean higher prices at the grocery store.

Tom Stenzel, Executive Director of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance, says consumers can expect tomato prices to increase by around 10% if the tariff is implemented, and they can expect to feel the impact quickly.

"One of the largest ports for tomato trade is Nogales, Arizona. A number of truckloads cross every single day with tomatoes. It's important for us, consumers across the country as well, not only Arizonans. If this went into effect, this huge tariff, there'd be increase in prices, there'd probably be shortages in supply, and that would affect Arizona's economy. That's one of the reasons why political leaders in the state are pushing back," Stenzel said.

While a 10% increase on a pound of tomatoes is only about a few-cent increase, experts fear that it can add up for businesses like restaurants.

The Tomato Exchange argues the tariff will not lead to higher prices, creating conflicting predictions about the potential impact.

ABC15 reached out to Representative Biggs and Secretary Lutnick for comment, but has not heard back.