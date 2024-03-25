Arizona is the third most affordable state to live in, data analysis shows

While it may feel like we’re all struggling with housing, gasoline, and other expenses, there’s some good news: Arizona is still one of the most affordable states, according to a recent data analysis by USA TODAY Homefront.

Arizona reportedly was the third most affordable state in terms of total cost of living, coming behind Utah and Tennessee.

“...We defined affordability by looking at expenses as a percentage of the respective state’s median income,” according to USA TODAY.

The full dataset ranked Arizona as:



#11 for health care expenditures

#12 for income taxes

#14 for homeowner costs

#21 for gasoline costs

#27 for grocery costs

Read the full report here.