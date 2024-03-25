Watch Now
Arizona is the third most affordable state to live in, data analysis shows

See how Arizona ranked in terms of gas, health, taxes and more
Southwest Air Pollution
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Framed by saguaro cactus, the downtown Phoenix skyline is easier to see, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as fewer motorists in Arizona are driving, following the state stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, and it appears to be improving the air quality and decreasing the effects vehicle emissions have on the environment. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 12:39:51-04

While it may feel like we’re all struggling with housing, gasoline, and other expenses, there’s some good news: Arizona is still one of the most affordable states, according to a recent data analysis by USA TODAY Homefront.

Arizona reportedly was the third most affordable state in terms of total cost of living, coming behind Utah and Tennessee.

“...We defined affordability by looking at expenses as a percentage of the respective state’s median income,” according to USA TODAY.

The full dataset ranked Arizona as:

  • #11 for health care expenditures
  • #12 for income taxes
  • #14 for homeowner costs
  • #21 for gasoline costs
  • #27 for grocery costs

Read the full report here.

