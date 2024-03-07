Watch Now
Arizona now one of 10 least affordable states for homebuyers, new data shows

The report from BestBrokers ranked Arizona as the 9th least affordable
Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 10:46:07-05

PHOENIX — Long known for affordable housing, Arizona is now among the top 10 list of least affordable states, according to data compiled by BestBrokers.

The study found that the median U.S. home price reached $408,428 last year, while national income per capita stood at $68,786 as of the third quarter. This equates to the median house costing about six times more than the average salary nationwide.

Arizona ranks No. 9 on the list of least affordable states to buy a home, according to the report.

Arizona's 2023 median home value of $428,492, or 6.9 times the income per capita of $62,091, according to the study.

