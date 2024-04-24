Arizona House votes to repeal state's 1864 abortion ban statue

PHOENIX — In a vote of 32-28, the Arizona House has voted to repeal the state's abortion ban statute. Three Republicans, Matthew Gress, Justin Wilmeth, and Tim Dunn, joined with all House Democrats in voting yes Wednesday afternoon.

The motion to repeal the ban now heads to the Senate.

The battle over abortion in Arizona reignited after the State Supreme Court decided to ban nearly all abortions on April 9, reverting back to an 1864 penal code. Since then, there have been multiple rallies held in the Valley as both sides speak out.

Lawmakers had previously blocked multiple attempts to vote on a repeal of the abortion ban from 1864. That changed Wednesday when the three Republican lawmakers chose to vote with Democrats.

What questions do you have about the latest abortion rulings in Arizona?

Following the state House's vote, Governor Hobbs released the following statement:

“Today, I am glad to see the House follow my calls to repeal the archaic 1864 total abortion ban that could jail doctors and endanger the lives of women in Arizona. I’m thankful to House Democrats who worked relentlessly for years to repeal this draconian ban. Now, the Senate must do the right thing and send this repeal to my desk.

“Make no mistake about it, radical legislators got what they wanted with the 1864 total abortion ban. I have had to veto legislation attacking women’s rights and threatening access to IVF, and this legislature still refuses to take action to guarantee access to contraceptives.

“As long as I am Governor, I will do everything in my power to protect and expand reproductive freedom, and I will continue to serve as a backstop to the harmful legislation being pushed by extremists in an attempt to control women’s bodies. But there is more that needs to be done. I encourage every Arizonan to make their voice heard at the ballot box this November as Arizonans decide on enshrining reproductive freedoms in our state’s constitution.”

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.