Arizona fire crews preparing for potentially bad fire season

Fire crews around Arizona are preparing for a potentially busy fire season.

The Flag Fire is still burning near Kingman, having grown to roughly 1,400 acres.

In the Valley, fire crews are bracing for when a large brush or wildfire could break out.

"Like a lot of agencies across the Valley, we're preparing for what could be another very bad fire season," said Shawn Gilleland with the Rural Metro Fire Department. "There's still a lot of dry brush out there."

Cave Creek is one of the areas hit hard last year, with the Ocotillo Fire and East Desert Fire both sparking within a couple weeks of each other.

"This is one of our concerned spots where we have a lot of homes in a more rural setting," Gilleland said.

Gilleland wants to remind people to clear at least 30 feet of defensible space around homes and to prevent any activities that could ignite a fire.

He said conditions could make for a difficult Summer and that fire crews practiced air drops in recent weeks.

"We've been in a drought for quite a while," Gilleland said. "We're seeing some storms now that will come through and drop a little bit of rain, but that really just means it's going to bring up some more grasses potentially and then increase that danger once it dries out again."