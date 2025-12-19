'I have to speak for my son:' Stephen Jacobo's dad sits down with ABC15

MESA, AZ — In November 2022, life for the Jacobo family was forever changed when Stephen Jacobo, who was celebrating his 18th birthday, was shot and killed by Joe Rim.

Rim, now 23 years old, was originally arrested just days after the shooting, but the Maricopa County Attorney's office sent the case back to Mesa police. Rim was again arrested in January 2024 for Stephen's death and ultimately charged with second-degree murder.

In 2025, Rim took a plea agreement in the case. With that deal, the maximum amount of time he could serve was 15 years.

Ahead of sentencing, prosecutors wrote in court documents that Rim had returned to the apartment and asked, "Where is the shell casing?"

Those documents say a witness kicked the casing under furniture, so Rim couldn't take it. Prosecutors wrote that Rim also told people not to call police and later posted to social media about the shooting.

On December 12, ABC15's cameras were in court as a Judge sentenced Jacobo's killer to 15 years in prison. However, the 23-year-old's days in court still aren't over.

Rim took a plea agreement in another case where he is facing multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor. He has yet to be sentenced for those crimes but is due back in court next month.

"I was there... every day, getting to wake up and prepare ourselves to see the person that took my son away," said Stephen's dad, Mark Jacobo.

In this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, ABC15 sits down with Stephen's dad, Mark Jacobo. He's been fighting for justice for his son for over three years, even starting a foundation in his honor. Now, Mark said, his fight isn't over.

"We can't continue to let young adults or anybody take our hurt or take our children away," said Mark.