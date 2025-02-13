Search for a shooter: The mystery surrounding Tyler Wilson's death

GLENDALE, AZ — This episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered follows the search for answers in the 2020 shooting of Tyler Wilson. His trip to Westgate, in January of that year, to see a car show ended with him losing his life.

Five years later, Glendale police are still searching for the shooter.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases.

Detectives are calling on the community for tips in the case. In January 2025, police released new 911 calls and video from the night Tyler died.

There is also a new $2,000 reward for information offered through Silent Witness.

ABC15 sat down recently with Tyler's mom, Trish Wilson, who is speaking out for the first time. She hopes sharing more about her son and the night he was killed will lead to justice and closure for her family.

