Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego -- will he run for Senate?

Although the 2022 election cycle has barely wrapped up, all eyes are on 2024 - and the U.S. Senate race in Arizona.

What has piqued the interest of even more people in and out of Washington is the fact that current Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced last week she was no longer a Democrat and would instead register as an Independent.

We spoke with Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego, who says he is still considering whether he will run for that Senate seat.

"I've been very transparent about this," explains Rep. Gallego to ABC15. "We are thinking about this. My team is thinking about this. We are thinking actively about how we are going to win this race. But I don't do anything to lose, and I never have. So when I jump in this, I'm going to jump in it and we are going to win."

Rep. Gallego told ABC15 that he and his team would announce whether or not he will run in early January, which is just a few short weeks away.

Although Sinema and her team have not indicated if she will run for re-election, it is widely speculated that she will -- with Republicans and Democrats also putting up candidates, it creates the potential for a three-way race.

