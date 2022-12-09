Senator Kyrsten Sinema registers as Arizona Independent, leaving Democratic party

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she is now registered as an Independent.

Sinema, who took her seat as Senator as a Democrat, released a statement with a YouTube video posted Friday morning.

“When I ran for the U.S. Senate, I pledged to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. Over the past four years, I’ve worked proudly with other Senators in both parties and forged consensus on successful laws rebuilding our country’s critical infrastructure, protecting our economic competitiveness, addressing historic drought to help secure our water future, expanding veterans’ benefits, boosting innovation and small businesses, protecting marriage access for LGBTQ Americans, strengthening mental health care, and making our communities safer, more vibrant places in which to live and raise families.

In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent.

Becoming an Independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same.”

