APS customers to receive settlement checks in coming weeks

PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizona Public Service (APS) customers will be receiving settlement checks in the mail over the next few weeks, the Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Friday.

APS is sending $24 million worth of refunds to approximately 225,000 customers impacted by either a 2017 data entry error or those who were not on the most economical service plan.

"Eligible consumers either will receive a $98 check if they were not on their most economical rate plan or varying restitution if they were impacted by the 2017 letter. All consumers receiving restitution will also receive a letter from the Attorney General's Office confirming the settlement and that the checks are valid," the AG's office said in a media release.

The settlement was reached after allegations that APS "did not inform customers adequately regarding the benefits of switching to their most economical plan (and) additional customers may have been affected by a data error that impacted letters recommending the Saver Choice plan as the most economical plan in late 2017."

Recipients should deposit or cash checks within 90 days, the AG says.

If you have any questions about refunds or whether they are on the most economical plan, Valley customers can call APS directly at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405 for those in other areas.

In 2019, ABC15 Investigators learned about growing frustration with APS and the Arizona Corporation Commission over the issues.

At that time, consumer advocate Stacey Champion told ABC15 she informed the company that the rate tool was not providing accurate information before the ACC sent a letter about it. One email shows the Residential Utility Consumer Office, Commission staff and APS officials were discussing the possibility that people were picking plans that didn't benefit them as far back as December 2017, however, it wasn't until Champion filed her complaint that there was any official movement to really find out.