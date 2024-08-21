Apache County Attorney indicted for several felony and misdemeanor counts

The Apache County Attorney has been indicted on several felony and misdemeanor counts.

On Tuesday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the State Grand Jury indictment against Michael Whiting in the public corruption investigation of the Apache County Attorney's Office.

Whiting was indicted for harassment, sending a threatening or anonymous letter, misuse of public monies, theft, conflict of interest, and stealing, destroying, altering, or secreting public records, the AG's Office said.

Whiting's spouse, Apache County School Superintendent Joyclynn Whiting, was also charged with one felony count of misuse of public monies and one felony count of conflict of interest.

Whiting's aide, Daryl Greer, has also been indicted on two misdemeanor and two felony counts, including misuse of public monies, harassment, and sending a threatening or anonymous letter.

"Public officials are entrusted with the responsibility to serve their communities with integrity and honesty," said Attorney General Mayes. "When that trust is violated, it undermines public confidence in the workings of government. These are serious allegations, and my office is committed to ensuring a thorough and fair legal process as we pursue justice for the people of Apache County."

Read the full indictment below: