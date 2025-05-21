Animal lovers rally for crucial 'bare minimum' animal cruelty bill at state capitol

PHOENIX — In a display of support, animal lovers gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on Tuesday to rally for a transformative bill that they believe will make it easier to protect abused pets.

The proposed legislation, SB 1658, formerly known as SB 1234, aims to expand the definition of animal cruelty. The bill would make it a requirement for pet owners to provide adequate food, water, and shelter for their animals.

The Arizona Humane Society says it targets the "bare minimum" that animals should have.

Steven Hansen, President and CEO of the Arizona Humane Society, emphasized the importance of the bill, calling it the most significant animal legislation in a decade.

“Sometimes it takes everybody's voice out here,” Hansen said, acknowledging the power of community support. “We’re grateful for everybody that came today. This is making a difference, and we will get it voted on, and we will get this thing passed.”

Arizona Humane Society says, "if it had been law in fall of 2023, Chandler PD could have acted sooner to seize pets from April McLaughlin's home." In that case, dozens of animals were seized from a so-called special needs animal rescue. A majority of the dogs needed immediate medical care and had various injuries, while others were found dead at the home.

House lawmakers advanced the bill, marking a significant step forward in the legislative process. If the measure successfully passes through the House, it will then need to secure final approval in the Senate before heading to the Governor's desk for signature.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.