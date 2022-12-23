ADCRR Director David Shinn announces retirement

Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry Director David Shinn announced his retirement Friday afternoon. His last day in office will be on January 4.

Shinn was appointed by Governor Doug Ducey in 2019 following the retirement of Charles Ryan.

The full retirement announcement sent in an internal email can be read below:

After nearly 36 consecutive years of career public service, I am honored and grateful to each of you for your unwavering belief in me and the trust and confidence you placed in my vision and leadership. Following careful consideration and conversations with my family whose unwavering support have made my career possible, it is with a heavy heart I am announcing my retirement as Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-Entry on January 4, 2023.

While these past several years have presented many challenges, the time I have spent working alongside each of you has been a labor of love. The opportunity to accomplish so much in such a short amount of time will always remain a tremendous source of pride in our Department. I vividly recall watching the trying circumstances you worked prior to my arrival which broke my heart and brought me into this challenging opportunity with an undying determination for us to succeed together. It brings me great peace and joy to know we stand today in a far greater state of preparedness, efficiency and effectiveness, and capability than the day I arrived more than three years ago. I will always be grateful to Governor Ducey for his unwavering support and expression of value for the work we achieve with the 35% pay increase for correctional officers over the past three years and the historic 20% for the remainder of our Department.

Though our work has been non-stop with little time for anything else in my life other than our mission, upon reflection I would not change a single day and leave with the satisfaction that it has all been worthwhile. I wish each of you the continued success in your careers and encourage you to prioritize the exceptional teamwork you have demonstrated to keep each other safe and advance our mission.

Thank you again for the opportunity to lead and serve with you which has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime and the crowning achievement of my professional career dedicated to public safety and public service.

