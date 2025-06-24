ABC15, KTAR hold 'Immigration in Arizona Today' roundtable discussion

PHOENIX — As immigration continues to be a pressing topic in Arizona and across the country, ABC15 is partnering with KTAR for a joint discussion focused on "Immigration in Arizona Today."

Watch the roundtable discussion live, starting on Wednesday, June 25, at 12:15 p.m. on the ABC15 Streaming App and ABC15 YouTube channel.

Nick Ciletti will co-host the discussion alongside KTAR’s Steve Goldstein and will include a variety of guests, including ABC15's Ben Brown.

The roundtable will include an in-depth discussion of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions across the Valley and the nation, and the protests that have followed.

In February, a previous 'Immigration in Arizona Today' roundtable discussion was held. Take a listen to that discussion in the player below: