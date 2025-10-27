A tougher version of the U.S. citizenship test is now rolling out

A longer and tougher version of the U.S. citizenship test has officially taken effect, adding new hurdles for immigrants hoping to become American citizens.

As the updated exam rolls out, local and national organizations are stepping up to help applicants prepare — offering mock interviews, English practice and guidance sessions to make the naturalization process less daunting.

Liz Soto, an Arizona resident who arrived in the United States from Mexico 25 years ago, said she and her eldest son plan to take their naturalization test this year.

“It’s a dream that’s going to come true, something that never crossed my mind,” Soto said, her voice breaking. “It’s a huge accomplishment. This country has given me so much.”

Soto could have submitted her application as early as September, but because she was still saving money for both her and her son’s applications, she missed the cutoff for the simpler version of the test, which was available for applications submitted until Oct. 20.

She said facing the new version initially felt intimidating.

“It’s a little scary,” Soto said. “What are they going to ask me, how should I answer, what will I say? … I’m 50 years old, and at my age, I don’t retain information as easily.”

The 2025 naturalization civics test introduces new and reworded questions, a longer test and a broader study bank, according to a Sept. 17 statement from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Applicants must now memorize 128 questions and correctly answer 12 out of 20 questions to pass the test. Previously, they needed to answer six out of 10 questions correctly from a bank of 100.

“The goal was to make the test harder,” said Ron Falter, a volunteer at the Phoenix West Learning Center. “We’ve already started preparing some people for the new version.”

Soto is one of them. She’s been attending citizenship workshops at the center since April and said it has helped her feel more prepared.

“It gives you more confidence,” she said. “Once you start attending classes, and the teacher asks the questions and explains each one … you understand more.”

Organizations empower aspiring citizens

The Phoenix West Learning Center, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is one of the organizations helping the community prepare for naturalization.

Falter, who leads the workshops, is a retired government officer who worked for USCIS for over 20 years. He spent most of his time there conducting naturalization interviews at the Phoenix field office.

Now, he uses his experience to support members of the immigrant community seeking citizenship.

“I suggested the idea that we do preparation classes for people preparing to apply and take the interview,” Falter said. “I thought my experience could be useful.”

The group began offering English classes last June and started the citizenship workshops earlier this year, around the time President Donald Trump took office for his second term.

“When Donald Trump won the election, it was clear they were going to change the questions because they did the same thing during his first term,” Falter said. “It was only a matter of when — and now it’s here.”

Other organizations offering similar workshops say they’ve also seen an increase in people interested in applying for citizenship since the beginning of this year.

“At the start of this year, many people showed a lot of interest in all these events,” said Leilani García, a community organizer with Poder Latinx. “They were always calling, asking when the next event would be, or looking for help with the whole process. In previous years, we didn’t see that kind of demand.”

Poder Latinx hosts informational sessions on citizenship and workshops to help applicants complete the N-400 form, which is the application for citizenship. They also hold classes reviewing test questions and provide guidance from an immigration attorney.

Poder Latinx will offer citizenship classes in Phoenix on Oct. 30 and Nov. 20, as well as a workshop on Form N-400 on Nov. 8, García said.

Promise Arizona also offers preparation workshops in partnership with Crosier Village Ministries, which include free English and citizenship classes where participants practice exam questions.

Petra Falcon, executive director of Promise Arizona, said the organization began offering citizenship classes in February and has been hosting English classes more frequently since then to meet the growing demand.

“Many people have come forward this year. When this president made the changes, people quickly started learning what they needed to do to become citizens,” Falcon said. “We support them through the entire process.”

These workshops focus on providing practical tools. Organizers help participants learn specific test questions while also developing English comprehension and speaking skills, so they can communicate confidently during the interview.

Falter said these tools have helped reduce people’s fear of taking the test.

“We practice and rehearse so they won’t be as scared at the moment,” he said. “That’s what we do.”

Overcoming fear

For Soto, being so close to becoming a U.S. citizen is something that at one point seemed far from attainable.

She came to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for her son, who was 1 year old at the time, after she went through a difficult situation in Mexico. Once in Arizona, she had her second son and said her main focus became raising them.

“When I came here, my life was dedicated to my kids,” she said. “Never in my mind was the thought, ‘I have to fix my papers.’”

Later, she got married, and her husband obtained citizenship after they wed. “I never thought of saying, ‘Hey, are you going to fix my papers?’” she said.

But he surprised her when, after becoming a citizen, he filed a family petition.

“When I got my green card, I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh from the excitement. For the first time, I was able to return home to Mexico, to Chihuahua, to see my brother, whom I hadn’t seen in 15 years,” Soto said.

She said having her immigration status regularized —and the opportunity to soon become a citizen— gives her peace of mind amid the immigration uncertainty that has intensified in recent months.

“It’s scary, everything that’s happening, because even citizens sometimes get stopped by the police,” Soto said. “But it feels safe to be able to go out, to work … it’s a sense of security, peace and joy that words can’t describe.”

She encouraged others to apply for residency and citizenship if they have the opportunity. And organizations like Phoenix West Learning Center, Poder Latinx and Promise Arizona continue to support those hesitant to begin the process, especially with this year’s changes.

“People are very afraid to go to the government building on 16th and Buckeye,” said Falcon with Promise Arizona. “There’s fear behind the whole process … even more now. And we’re here to help.”

She urged the community to not panic about the new naturalization process, but instead reach out to organizations that provide support and guidance.

“People in the community shouldn’t worry,” she said. “Have confidence in the process. All you need to do is practice the questions.”

García from Poder Latinx said she’s noticed a positive response from the community to the citizenship workshops. She added that many participants express gratitude for the organization’s efforts, saying the workshops make the process clearer and less intimidating, and help applicants feel more confident.

“The people I’ve spoken with are always very thankful,” García said. “We try to make it easier for them.”

What are the changes to the naturalization process in 2025?

The new citizenship test includes both revised and newly added questions, many emphasizing a stronger understanding of the U.S. Constitution and foundational principles —part of a federal directive to “promote a unified national identity,” according to USCIS.

Falter said the new questions also cover U.S. history and government more broadly.

“You can tell the person who wrote the new questions is really interested in history,” he said.

For example, one new question asks applicants to name one major event from the Civil War. The test provides eight options, six of which are specific battles.

“No one, except a historian, is going to know the battle names,” Falter said. “But they also include the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the Emancipation, so you can look at the options and pick what’s easier to remember.”

The changes are part of broader USCIS efforts to “restore integrity to the naturalization process and meet congressional intent,” the September statement said.

Other new measures include stricter standards for assessing applicants’ good moral character and updated disability exceptions that allow certain individuals to take a simplified version of the test or complete it in their native language.

“American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation,” said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser in a statement. “By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements … are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness.”

Some ways officers now evaluate good moral character are by looking for positive contributions to society and conducting neighborhood investigations.

“In the past, it was generally enough to show you didn’t have a criminal record and that you paid your taxes,” Falter said. “Now, it seems you’ll need to get and bring letters of recommendation.”

Falter recommends bringing notarized letters, especially if they’re from close friends or relatives. When possible, applicants should include letters from an employer, pastor, church leader or professional reference, he added.

He also encouraged those pursuing citizenship to attend workshops like those offered at the learning center to not only prepare for the exam but also obtain valuable information about the entire naturalization process.