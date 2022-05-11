A look back at the Deana Bowdoin case

World traveler, animal lover, and devoted student — Deana Bowdoin, who was just a few months away from graduating from Arizona State University, seemed to have it all until it was all tragically taken away on Jan. 7, 1978.

According to investigators, Bowdoin was found inside her Tempe apartment. She had been raped and strangled. To make what happened even more tragic, her family had no idea who would want to hurt this bright, vibrant young woman --and they would have to wait decades for any answers.

Bowdoin's case sat cold until new DNA technology would crack it wide open and lead detectives to someone who was already known by police.

In 2008, DNA evidence linked Clarence Dixon to Bowdoin's case. Dixon was already serving a life sentence in the Arizona State Prison System for a different sexual assault in 1986.

In the years leading up to Dixon's scheduled execution, his team has made multiple attempts to have his life spared, most recently, arguing that Dixon is not mentally competent. They have also made claims that the drug that will be used in his lethal injection, set to take place on May 11, 2022, is expired. The Arizona Attorney General's Office told ABC15 that the Department of Corrections has assured them the drugs are not expired.

