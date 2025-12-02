Eight-year-old boy arrested after loaded gun found at Fort Mohave Elementary School

FORT MOHAVE, AZ — An 8-year-old boy was arrested Monday after a loaded gun was found at Fort Mohave Elementary School in western Arizona.

Just before noon on Monday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office was alerted by school staff about a gun on campus.

Before deputies arrived, a student was removed from a classroom and the weapon was secured.

MCSO says an investigation revealed the 8-year-old student was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Officials say the student showed the gun to other students and handed it off to another student.

A student who was not involved overheard the information and alerted the school's principal.

This prompted the school to take action and remove the boy with the gun from his classroom.

During an interview with the boy, his parents, and the 2nd student who took possession of the gun, it was revealed that a threat was made against a teacher while the first student had it.

The boy was arrested and taken to Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center to face multiple charges, including misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct, interfering with an educational institution and threatening/intimidating.

MCSO is still investigating how the boy got possession of the gun and who it belongs to.

Possible charges against the second boy are to be determined pending the outcome of the investigation.