12-year-old boy from Arizona dies after falling into Provo River in northern Utah

PROVO, Utah — A boy who was pulled out of the Provo River by a search and rescue team Saturday afternoon has died.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office previously said the boy had been rescued, but in an update later Saturday evening, officials said he passed away.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the boy fell into the river around 1:45 p.m. near Bridal Veil Falls.

The UCSO search and rescue crews, along with local fire department members, responded to the area and began to search for him. The boy was spotted at multiple points on the river. One rescuer from Pleasant Grove jumped in at one point to try to rescue the boy, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

The boy was finally pulled out at a spot in Orem, about four miles down the river from where he fell in.

The boy has only been identified at this time as a 12-year-old from Arizona.