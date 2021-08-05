LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Valley schools, districts

PHOENIX — Coronavirus continues to be a concern for many as kids get back to school for the 2021-2022 school year.

Despite only being in class for a matter of days, some schools and districts are reporting outbreaks of the virus. An “outbreak” means there were "two or more students or staff who could have been close contacts only in the school with confirmed COVID-19 cases in a two-week period," according to Maricopa County.

Here's the latest information about coronavirus cases at Valley schools:

Thursday, Aug. 5

Peoria Unified School District: Sunset Heights Elementary School and Raymond S. Kellis High School have current outbreaks, according to a district spokesperson.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

San Carlos Unified School District: District officials say a student enrolled at Rice Primary Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Primary, Intermediate and Middle School will not report to school Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 6

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Chandler Unified School District: Hamilton High School has 32 active cases at the school, according to its COVID-19 data dashboard. Chandler High School and Perry High School also have numerous cases.

Monday, Aug. 2

Note: These updates may not include all outbreaks/cases, and are only ones reported to ABC15.