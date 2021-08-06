Ellsworth Elementary to temporarily move 5th, 6th grade to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A San Tan Valley elementary school has announced they will be moving all students in the fifth and sixth grades to remote learning after seeing "a significant increase in active COVID-19 cases."

The J.O. Combs Unified School District superintendent made the announcement in a letter sent to families of students at Ellsworth Elementary School.

The district says all fifth and sixth-grade classes will temporarily move to remote learning until Friday, August 13, 2021.

In-person learning for those grades is set to resume on Monday, August 16, 2021.

According to the district's COVID-19 data dashboard, Ellsworth Elementary has 53 active cases.

What grades those cases are in is not specified.

J.O. Combs Unified School District

"At this time, case information does not support a schoolwide closure. Ellsworth Elementary School remains open and students in grades Pre-K through 4 at Ellsworth Elementary are still able to participate in in-person learning," said Dr. Gregory A. Wyman Superintendent in a statement.

The district also says, "Although we cannot mandate mask wearing, students and staff are also strongly encouraged to use face coverings at school to help prevent transmission."

Read the full letter below: