ASU leaders, students hope for "normal" semester as move-in begins

TEMPE, AZ — Thousands of first-year students are moving into dorms this week at ASU. The university is welcoming about 16,000 students across all campuses, the largest first-year class ever.

Carson Manns from Seattle will be studying criminology at ASU. He said he's excited to be on campus and get to attend in-person classes.

"Just getting to know my roommates, getting to meet new people new faces. Just new start, a new chapter in my life," said Manns.

He got vaccinated and feels pretty safe when it comes to COVID-19.

"I'm glad that we have fully in person because if we were online, oh gosh I don’t know how if I’d be able to do that again," said Manns.

Thursday, cars lined up on the Tempe campus to check in and get moved into their dorms. Taylor Place was also busy welcoming new students studying downtown.

The university is pushing students to get vaccinated. providing shots on-campus.

“I am vaccinated so that’s good and then this year, they’re trying to make it as normal as possible, so that’s good we got a lot of emails," said Jocelynn Pearson, a first-year student.

ASU announced this week it will require everyone to wear masks in classrooms and labs and in certain indoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible.

"I hope we don’t all have to get sent home, or just stay in her room. And have classes online. I think it’ll be OK though," said Pearson.

“It’s just being mindful of my surroundings and making sure that I’m safe and others are safe," said Manns.

New this year, ASU has 12 COVID-19 saliva test vending machines. It's part of the "Devils' drop off" locations where students can pick up and drop off saliva testing kits for free at several different locations.

"It is easy, it's convenient, and then we use technology, so they scan the barcode and it gets connected to their my ASU for them to receive a notification when results are available," Cassandra Aska, ASU's Deputy Vice President and Dean of Students.

Still in place from last year are random COVID-19 tests. Throughout the year, faculty, staff, and students will be randomly chosen to take a saliva test.