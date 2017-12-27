Winter break idea! Score half-off at a basketball camp with former Suns player!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - If winter break is dragging on, this Smart Shopper Deal of the Day is perfect to get your kids moving! Plus, the best part is, you'll score half-off!

NBA player alumni Steven Hunter is hosting a Life Skills and Basketball Academy on Wednesday, January 3rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley at the Grant Woods location.

Steven will personally facilitate and teach this camp to boys and girls ages seven to 15, with the help of his experienced and trained coaches. Another perk (aside from spending time with a professional basketball player) is that lunch is provided!

Plus, each participant gets a free t-shirt, there are special giveaway prizes, a surprise guest speaker, and every camper will be entered into a raffle to win two free Phoenix Suns tickets!

It would normally cost $200 to attend this camp, but Steven partnered with us so you can score half-off! Your total comes to $100 instead! Call it a holiday swish! You have until Friday to go online and enter the promo code: ABC15

You must register to be part of the camp. You have to make a $25 deposit online or bring cash or check to the registration desk for completion of payment on January 3rd.

Steven also wants to make sure everyone knows that scholarships are available as well. Click here, and scroll down to the form.