Ways to stop wasting food and save money

Wednesday is national "Stop Food Waste Day," and ABC15 got some tips from the Valley non-profit Waste Not about ways to prevent food waste in your own kitchen and, in return, save money.



Shop your fridge: Use what you already have to make a recipe.

Rearrange your fridge: Often, groceries are pushed to the back of the fridge or pantry and become forgotten before it's too late. Before you go shopping, put the older items in the front, or at eye level.

Compost what you can't eat

Repurpose items: There are plenty of ways to use leftover coffee grounds, vegetable peels, potato peels, etc.

