WATCH: Using ChatGPT to budget your vacation

PHOENIX — Experts say ChatGPT can help transform your finances. One way it can do that is by helping you plan a vacation on a budget!

According to Bankrate, you can state your income, list all of your monthly expenses, and then ask it to set certain financial goals. Bankrate recommends asking a question like, “Please provide suggestions on how I can devote the remainder of my income to building up an emergency fund, a vacation fund, and an IRA retirement account."

Dr. Sharon Chen, who researches AI at ASU, says the technology recently helped her plan a vacation to Hawaii. She says she told it what her budget was, where she was staying, what transportation she was planning to use and asked it to make her an itinerary.

"It gave me options," Dr. Chen said. "So, I could say, I don't like day two and it would try to fix me something. So I felt it saved me a lot of time."

Dr. Chen recommends always using your best judgment. Not everything you type will give you the exact answer you're looking for, so you can rework your questions for clarification. It's also a good idea to fact check.

