Valley thrift stores help shoppers save and give back this holiday season

As holiday shoppers hunt for festive deals, many Arizonans are turning to thrift stores to decorate on a budget.

From vintage ornaments priced as low as one or two dollars to unique dinnerware and trees, Valley thrift stores are helping families save while supporting local causes.

Scottsdale resident Allyson Lambert says upcycling and DIY decorating make it easy to celebrate the season without overspending.

"You’re going to find way lower prices if you go the thrifted route,” Lambert said. “During the holiday season, the décor is going to be marked up, sometimes three, four, or five times the amount.”

At the new home goods thrift shop run by Delivering Dreams of Arizona, shoppers’ dollars go even further, with proceeds funding clothing and shoes for students in low-income schools.

Watch the video above to learn more about how to find savings on holiday decor at thrift stores that give back to local communities.