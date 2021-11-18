Tips to shop smart for your Thanksgiving meal

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving dinner is as expensive as ever this year, and ABC15's Smart Shopper team is helping save money on your holiday meal.

According to the Farm Bureau, the average cost for a full Thanksgiving dinner is $53.31, a 14% increase from last year. The increase is partly due to supply chain issues and inflation.

A recent Farm Bureau said, the turkey "costs more than last year, at $23.99 for a 16-pound bird. That’s roughly $1.50 per pound, up 24% from last year, but there are several mitigating factors."

“Several factors contributed to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh. “These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat,” she explained. Further, “The trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019.”

"There are some hurdles in the supply chain getting it to the shelf," said Doug Baker with the Food Industry Association, a lobbying group for grocery stores. "We’re seeing price increases across the board."

When it comes to deals, some local grocery stores are looking to save you money on the Thanksgiving Day turkeys.

Bashas' is offering Jenni-O Turkeys for only $0.79 per pound when you spend $25 around the story and Winco Foods will give you a free turkey when you spend $100.

If you don’t want to do the shopping, Fry’s Food Stores have Thanksgiving bundles $60 feeds a family of 6 and includes all the fixings.