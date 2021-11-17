Thanksgiving Day 2021 grocery hours: Which Phoenix grocery stores are open Thursday?

PHOENIX — Whether you forgot to pick something up or need a last-minute dessert before Thanksgiving dinner, here are the grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Albertsons, AJ's Fine Foods, Bashas', Food City, Fry's Food Stores, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, and WinCo Foods will be open on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Most stores have holiday hours and will close early.

Aldi, Costco, Natural Grocers, Sam's Club, Target, Trader Joe's, and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Friday.

For those stores that are open, here are their Thanksgiving hours: