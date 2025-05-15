Summer 2025 meal programs around the Valley: Where to get free, low-cost meals during school break

Valley school districts and libraries are offering free meals throughout the summer for children and teens in need of healthy, nutritious food.

ABC15's Smart Shopper team has compiled a list of locations where both children and parents can get free or low-cost meals during the summer months. See the list below, or check out this interactive map for more options.

Phoenix Union High School District

Phoenix Union High School District will provide breakfast and lunch for children 18 and younger, Monday through Thursday, from May 27 to June 24. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:15 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Adults can accompany children and can purchase meals for $2.75 (breakfast) or $4.75 (lunch).



Alhambra High School 3839 W. Camelback Road

Betty Fairfax High School 8225 S. 59th Avenue

Bostrom High School 3535 N. 27th Ave.

Bioscience High School 512 E Pierce St.

Carl Hayden High School 3333 W Roosevelt St.

Phoenix Coding Academy 4525 N Central Avenue

Cesar Chavez High School 3921 W Baseline Road

The Academies at South Mountain 6401 S 7th Street

Maryvale High School 3415 N. 59th Avenue

Trevor G Browne High School 7402 W. Catalina Dr.

Franklin Police and Fire HS 1645 W. McDowell Rd.

Metro Tech High School 1900 W. Thomas Road

Camelback High School 4312 N 28th Street

Central High School 4445 N Central Avenue

North High School 1101 E. Thomas Road

Wilson College Prep 3005 East Fillmore Street

Mesa Public Schools

Anyone 18 and younger can eat breakfast and lunch for free. Adults can purchase a breakfast for $3 or a lunch for $5.

Nineteen schools will be hosting the free meal services. To see the full list of locations, service dates, and times, click here.

Chandler Unified School District

This summer, CUSD will be hosting free meals at four main sites for any child 18 or younger to visit:

Chandler High School (near football stadium):

191 W Oakland St., Chandler, Room 14

Weekdays, June 2 – July 3

Breakfast: 7- 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Galveston Elementary School:

661 E Galveston St., Chandler

Weekdays, June 2 – July 3

Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Folley Public Pool:

600 E Fairview St., Chandler

Monday - Thursday, May 27 - June 27

Breakfast: 8:30 -10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m.

Arrowhead Public Pool:

1475 W. Erie St Chandler, AZ

Monday - Thursday, May 27 - June 27

Breakfast: 8:30 -10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m.

No registration is needed, there are no income requirements, and the child does not need to attend CUSD. There are no curbside options available. Due to USDA regulations, all meals must be consumed on site, meals are only available to children 18 years of age or younger. Signs will be posted at each site directing community members where to go.

The CUSD Food and Nutrition website will continue to be updated with any future information. See the website here.

—

We'll be updating this list as more districts and organizations update their summer meal program plans. Know of any locations we missed? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com or smartshopper@abc15.com.