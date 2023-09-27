St. Mary's Food Bank & PetSmart Charities offer free pet food

PHOENIX — The lines are often long, but for people who are struggling to feed themselves and their pets, St. Mary's Food Bank is a vital resource.

During the last week of the month, St. Mary's typically includes large bags of pet food along with the food boxes they distribute at their 31st Avenue and Thomas Road location.

Volunteers load the groceries into cars and trucks that are often lined up around the block. Everything offered is free.

"We do a thousand plus cars a day here at St. Mary's, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.," said the food bank's client center manager Scott Gray.

The pet food is donated by PetSmart Charities. The organization recently surveyed pet owners about food insecurity.

"83% of people will give their food to their pet in lieu of letting their pet go hungry," said PetSmart Charities veterinarian Dr. Robyn Jaynes, "So, if we can deliver pet food alongside the people food, it's a win-win."

They call it 'serving both ends of the leash' and say it can make a big difference for both people and their pets.

We spoke with, Mary, who showed up to pick up a food box and a bag of dry food for her two dogs. She says it helps her "tremendously because sometimes the dogs go without dog food because I don't have the money."

If you'd like to help out and either donate or volunteer, head to their website.