Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Theater shows, wine, and more

Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week July 31 - Aug. 6, 2023):



LDV Winery : All wines are on sale in August! The general public can get 25% off wines by the case and club members can get 30-40% off wines by the case. No other wine club discounts are applicable with this offer. Guests can purchase wine at the Tasting Room or order online. Learn more or buy online by going to the website.

: All wines are on sale in August! The general public can get 25% off wines by the case and club members can get 30-40% off wines by the case. No other wine club discounts are applicable with this offer. Guests can purchase wine at the Tasting Room or order online. Learn more or buy online by going to the website. The Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater is hosting two free shows in northern Arizona. The free acrobatic stilt show will be in Cottonwood at the Old Town Basketball court on August 5, commencing at 7:30 p.m. and in Prescott at the Courthouse Plaza on August 6 at 5 p.m. Both of these events are free to the public and suitable for all ages. Bring your lawn chairs!

Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater

Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.

Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering free pet adoptions through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. The waived fees are available through July 31. Puppies can also be adopted for a reduced fee of $75. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines. See adoptable pets here.

is offering free pet adoptions through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. The waived fees are available through July 31. Puppies can also be adopted for a reduced fee of $75. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines. See adoptable pets here. Arizona Humane Society is offering $20 adoptions for all pets through July 31 through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. Adoptable pets can be found here.

is offering $20 adoptions for all pets through July 31 through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. Adoptable pets can be found here. Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Miracle Mile Deli : Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July.

: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July. Live Nation’s Summer’s Live Promotion: Get 4 all-in tickets for $80 to select shows in the Valley. Pre-sales begin on July 18 followed by general on-sale from July 19 - August 1. Concerts that are part of the promotion include 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Big Time Rush, Chevelle, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin, Lil Durk, Shinedown and more. Buy tickets here.

Get 4 all-in tickets for $80 to select shows in the Valley. Pre-sales begin on July 18 followed by general on-sale from July 19 - August 1. Concerts that are part of the promotion include 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Big Time Rush, Chevelle, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin, Lil Durk, Shinedown and more. Buy tickets here. Dave & Buster’s is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.

is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday. Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Free transportation to a heat-relief center : 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months. PHX Beer Co.: This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall.

MORE SAVINGS: Hot summer 2023 deals and fun for families, kids in the Phoenix area

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.