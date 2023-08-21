Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Student discounts, drinks and pets

PHOENIX — Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week Aug. 21 - 27, 2023):



is offering an adoption special for cats and critters! If you adopt one cat or “critter” (like a rabbit), you can take home a second for no adoption fee. The deal is ongoing as the shelter works to reduce the number of animals in its overcrowded kennels. See adoptable pets here. Organ Stop Pizza: Mention the "$55 Meal Deal" when ordering to get two large pizzas with unlimited toppings, two appetizers, and two soft drink pitchers for a single price of $55. The promotion is valid through Sept. 30.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.