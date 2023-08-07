Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Student deals, museums, haircuts and yoga

PHOENIX — Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week Aug. 7 - 13, 2023):



Whataburger : Active Rewards Members can get a free Whataburger through the Whataburger app on August 7 and 8. Only available for pick-up in the restaurant, curbside or delivery when ordered through the Whataburger App. More details here.

Arizona Diamondbacks

is offering a free radi8FLOW class under the Arizona sunset on August 9. There will also be complimentary refreshments. RSVP here. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to its app users who have signed up for Freddy’s rewards program. The reward will be available in the offers section of the Freddy’s app on Aug. 7, 2023, and will expire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. No purchase necessary to redeem the offer.

Students will receive 15% off their order when they show their school ID at checkout, valid for dine-in only. Eat Up Drive In : Students can get $2 Titan Frozen Lemonades ALL DAY on the first day of school (August 7). Offer valid for all Arcadia students with proof of student ID. Out of the district? Monday through Friday swing by after class and enjoy any tea for $1.50 and $2.50 regular or frozen lemonades on happy hour from 2-5 p.m.

: Get free delivery for the entire month of August. When ordering online, guests just have to enter the code FREEDELIVERY. On Mondays, buy any pizza and get the second half off! Fritos and Floyd’s Barbershop : In August, if you’re 18+, you can take advantage of Free Fritos Flow Fridays and get a mullet haircut for free. Customers can reserve a spot by going online and selecting the Fritos Flow Mullet when booking their appointment. The promotion is offering 1,000 free cuts. Floyd's Barbershop

Pita Jungle : Kids Eat Free at participating locations every Tuesday in August, with the purchase of an entrée. The offer must be mentioned at the time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only.

is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday. Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Free transportation to a heat-relief center : 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months. PHX Beer Co. : This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall.

: This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall. Ike’s Sandwiches is opening a brand new location at Crossroads Towne Center in Gilbert (3765 S. Gilbert Rd.) To celebrate, on Aug. 9, Ike’s is giving away free shirts and sandwiches to the first 50 people in line, a chance to win free sandwiches for a year, and $7.97 sandwiches all day!

is opening a brand new location at Crossroads Towne Center in Gilbert (3765 S. Gilbert Rd.) To celebrate, on Aug. 9, Ike’s is giving away free shirts and sandwiches to the first 50 people in line, a chance to win free sandwiches for a year, and $7.97 sandwiches all day! Check For A Lump is hosting free mammogram events in August. A mobile clinic will be set up at Food City (5114 W McDowell Rd.) on Aug. 10. For more information, to see if you qualify, and to schedule an appointment, click here.

Check For A Lump

: Get day passes for the rooftop pool for $10 per day, and rent a daybed or private cabana for an additional cost. Now through Sept. 5 use promo codes to get 20% off the rental of daybeds or cabanas: (Daybed: PHXASUD / Cabana: PHXASUC) Miracle Mile Deli : Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31)

: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Morning Squeeze : Kids 12 and under can eat free Monday through Friday for the entire month of August, with no purchase necessary. See the menu here.

: Kids 12 and under can eat free Monday through Friday for the entire month of August, with no purchase necessary. See the menu here. Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.

is offering free admission to its current exhibit, “Stories of Survival: A Journey through the Holocaust,” on Wednesdays through Aug. 31, 2023. LDV Winery: All wines are on sale in August! The general public can get 25% off wines by the case and club members can get 30-40% off wines by the case. No other wine club discounts are applicable with this offer. Guests can purchase wine at the Tasting Room or order online. Learn more or buy online by going to the website.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.