Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Pizza, pitas and pints

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, 2023:



Dutch Bros: Get two teas, lemonades, or sodas for only $5 after 3 p.m. from Aug. 28-30.

Doctors, nurses, police, fire, EMT, hospital workers and teachers can get 50% off food. Offer valid Sept. 1-4, for dine-in only and not including alcohol. Arizona Humane Society is offering two adoption specials! The first is for cats and critters — if you adopt one cat or “critter” (like a rabbit), you can take home a second with no adoption fee. The deal is ongoing as the shelter works to reduce the number of animals in its overcrowded kennels. Arizona Humane Society has also announced it is offering a 20% adoption discount for people who are 65 years old and older, including the adoptions of puppies and kittens. See adoptable pets here.

Mention the "$55 Meal Deal" when ordering to get two large pizzas with unlimited toppings, two appetizers, and two soft drink pitchers for a single price of $55. The promotion is valid through Sept. 30. Koibito Poké: Students will receive 15% off their order when they show their school ID at checkout, valid for dine-in only.

Students will receive 15% off their order when they show their school ID at checkout, valid for dine-in only. Eat Up Drive In : Monday through Friday, enjoy any tea for $1.50 and $2.50 regular or frozen lemonades on happy hour from 2-5 p.m.

: Monday through Friday, enjoy any tea for $1.50 and $2.50 regular or frozen lemonades on happy hour from 2-5 p.m. Streets of New York : Get free delivery for the entire month of August. When ordering online, guests just have to enter the code FREEDELIVERY. On Mondays, buy any pizza and get the second half off!

: Get free delivery for the entire month of August. When ordering online, guests just have to enter the code FREEDELIVERY. On Mondays, buy any pizza and get the second half off! Pita Jungle : Kids Eat Free at participating locations every Tuesday in August, with the purchase of an entrée. The offer must be mentioned at the time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only.

: Kids Eat Free at participating locations every Tuesday in August, with the purchase of an entrée. The offer must be mentioned at the time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Dave & Buster’s is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.

is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday. Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. PHX Beer Co. : This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall.

: This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall. Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU : Get day passes for the rooftop pool for $10 per day, and rent a daybed or private cabana for an additional cost. Now through Sept. 5 use promo codes to get 20% off the rental of daybeds or cabanas: (Daybed: PHXASUD / Cabana: PHXASUC)

: Get day passes for the rooftop pool for $10 per day, and rent a daybed or private cabana for an additional cost. Now through Sept. 5 use promo codes to get 20% off the rental of daybeds or cabanas: (Daybed: PHXASUD / Cabana: PHXASUC) Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Morning Squeeze : Kids 12 and under can eat free Monday through Friday for the entire month of August, with no purchase necessary. See the menu here.

: Kids 12 and under can eat free Monday through Friday for the entire month of August, with no purchase necessary. See the menu here. Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.

Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is offering free admission to its current exhibit, “Stories of Survival: A Journey through the Holocaust,” on Wednesdays through Aug. 31, 2023.

is offering free admission to its current exhibit, “Stories of Survival: A Journey through the Holocaust,” on Wednesdays through Aug. 31, 2023. LDV Winery : All wines are on sale in August! The general public can get 25% off wines by the case and club members can get 30-40% off wines by the case. No other wine club discounts are applicable with this offer. Guests can purchase wine at the Tasting Room or order online. Learn more or buy online by going to the website.

: All wines are on sale in August! The general public can get 25% off wines by the case and club members can get 30-40% off wines by the case. No other wine club discounts are applicable with this offer. Guests can purchase wine at the Tasting Room or order online. Learn more or buy online by going to the website. Free transportation to a heat-relief center: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

