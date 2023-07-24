Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Margaritas, Sedona hotel stays, concert tickets

Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week (July 24 - July 30, 2023):



Macayo’s Mexican Food: To celebrate National Tequila Day (July 24), the restaurant is offering margarita flights for $7.

has just completed renovations and, to celebrate, it is offering FREE admission through July 29 for both open and lap swim. El Portal Sedona Hotel : Enjoy 50% off your second night when you stay during the week this July and August 2023. Must call 800-313-0017 to book your stay.

: Enjoy 50% off your second night when you stay during the week this July and August 2023. Must call 800-313-0017 to book your stay. Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.

is offering free pet adoptions through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. The waived fees are available through July 31. Puppies can also be adopted for a reduced fee of $75. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines. See adoptable pets here. Arizona Humane Society is offering $20 adoptions for all pets through July 31 through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. Adoptable pets can be found here.

is offering $20 adoptions for all pets through July 31 through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. Adoptable pets can be found here. Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. White Castle : Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here.

: Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Miracle Mile Deli : Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July.

: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July. Live Nation’s Summer’s Live Promotion: Get 4 all-in tickets for $80 to select shows in the Valley. Pre-sales begin on July 18 followed by general on-sale from July 19 - August 1. Concerts that are part of the promotion include 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Big Time Rush, Chevelle, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin, Lil Durk, Shinedown and more. Buy tickets here.

is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday. ATL Wings is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 with free wings! Guests can get 6 wings free with a purchase of 10 wings. The deal is good at all Valley locations, all day long.

is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 with free wings! Guests can get 6 wings free with a purchase of 10 wings. The deal is good at all Valley locations, all day long. Native Grill & Wings has several deals for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. In-store and online, all guests can enjoy 59-cent wings all day at participating restaurants. Plus, guests dining in will get a $5 bounce-back coupon to use later (valid through August 31). Loyalty members can also try an all-new “Secret Weapon” sauce when they mention it to their server while dining in.

Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Free transportation to a heat-relief center: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.