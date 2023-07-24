Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Margaritas, Sedona hotel stays, concert tickets

Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!
Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week (July 24 - July 30, 2023):
- Macayo’s Mexican Food: To celebrate National Tequila Day (July 24), the restaurant is offering margarita flights for $7.
- Thirsty Lion: Signature Margaritas will be sold for only $8.95 all day long on July 24.
- Lou Malnati’s at Tempe Marketplace is offering free pizza and margarita samples, as well as giveaways and a chance to win free pizza for a year! The event is on July 24 from 5-7 p.m.
- Roaring Fork: Enjoy margaritas for $7-8 starting at 4 p.m. on July 24 in the bar and saloon.
- Chaparral Aquatic Center has just completed renovations and, to celebrate, it is offering FREE admission through July 29 for both open and lap swim.
- El Portal Sedona Hotel: Enjoy 50% off your second night when you stay during the week this July and August 2023. Must call 800-313-0017 to book your stay.
- Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.
- Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering free pet adoptions through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. The waived fees are available through July 31. Puppies can also be adopted for a reduced fee of $75. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines. See adoptable pets here.
- Arizona Humane Society is offering $20 adoptions for all pets through July 31 through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. Adoptable pets can be found here.
- Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.
- White Castle: Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Miracle Mile Deli: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July.
- Live Nation’s Summer’s Live Promotion: Get 4 all-in tickets for $80 to select shows in the Valley. Pre-sales begin on July 18 followed by general on-sale from July 19 - August 1. Concerts that are part of the promotion include 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Big Time Rush, Chevelle, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin, Lil Durk, Shinedown and more. Buy tickets here.
- Dave & Buster’s is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.
- ATL Wings is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 with free wings! Guests can get 6 wings free with a purchase of 10 wings. The deal is good at all Valley locations, all day long.
- Native Grill & Wings has several deals for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. In-store and online, all guests can enjoy 59-cent wings all day at participating restaurants. Plus, guests dining in will get a $5 bounce-back coupon to use later (valid through August 31). Loyalty members can also try an all-new “Secret Weapon” sauce when they mention it to their server while dining in.
- Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.
- The Mission at Kierland Commons: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.
- Free transportation to a heat-relief center: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.
