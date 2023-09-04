Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Labor Day specials, free dental care and more

Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week Sept. 4 - Sept. 10, 2023:



Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental care to people around the Valley on Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at various locations. New and current patients can get basic cleanings, fillings, simple extractions, or exam/X-ray. Free orthodontic consultations will also be offered to those who are interested. Get more information here.

: On Sept. 4, wear white to celebrate the end of summer to get 20% off mimosas. Kids who wear white will get one free cannoli donut. Firehouse Subs : On Sept. 4, get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink.

: On Sept. 4, get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink. Kona Grill: Doctors, nurses, police, fire, EMT, hospital workers and teachers can get 50% off food. Offer valid Sept. 1-4, for dine-in only and not including alcohol.

Doctors, nurses, police, fire, EMT, hospital workers and teachers can get 50% off food. Offer valid Sept. 1-4, for dine-in only and not including alcohol. Roaring Fork is offering buy one, get one free entrees on Sept. 4. Starting at 4 p.m., you can enjoy the BOGO deal on dishes like Grilled Fish Tacos, Braised Pork Shoulder Carnitas, Sugar Cured Duck Breast, Rainbow Trout and more. Check out the menu here.

is offering buy one, get one free entrees on Sept. 4. Starting at 4 p.m., you can enjoy the BOGO deal on dishes like Grilled Fish Tacos, Braised Pork Shoulder Carnitas, Sugar Cured Duck Breast, Rainbow Trout and more. Check out the menu here. From 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 9, jam out to "Northern Arizona’s mash-up and medley party band" The Naughty Bits at Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park series. The event takes place at Clarkdale Town Park.

at series. The event takes place at Clarkdale Town Park. Christmas at the Princess tickets : Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Beginning Sept. 5, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.

is offering a variety of deals with coupons and even more for Craver Nation program members. From Sept. 3-10, get BOGO Waffle Breakfast Sliders (limit one free). Members can get a variety of other deals, too, including 20% off all mobile orders, BOGO 1921 Sliders, and $5 off Crave Cases. See all of the coupon deals here. MOD Pizza is offering its 'Maddy' pizza for $7 for online and app orders on Sept. 5.

is offering its 'Maddy' pizza for $7 for online and app orders on Sept. 5. Arizona Humane Society is offering two adoption specials! The first is for cats and critters — if you adopt one cat or “critter” (like a rabbit), you can take home a second with no adoption fee. The deal is ongoing as the shelter works to reduce the number of animals in its overcrowded kennels. Arizona Humane Society has also announced it is offering a 20% adoption discount for people who are 65 years old and older, including the adoptions of puppies and kittens. See adoptable pets here.

Mention the "$55 Meal Deal" when ordering to get two large pizzas with unlimited toppings, two appetizers, and two soft drink pitchers for a single price of $55. The promotion is valid through Sept. 30. True Food Kitchen : Try a Back-to-School Bundle for both single servings and family meals from Aug. 30-Sept. 26. Get the Lunch Bundle (choice of any salad, bowl or pizza, a choice of side and a cookie) for $20, a Family Meal for 2 (Choice of one starter, two entrees and one dessert) for $45, or a Family Meal for 4 (choice of one starter, four entrees or two entrees and two kids meals, and one dessert) for $75. This deal is valid online only. True Food Kitchen



Koibito Poké: Students will receive 15% off their order when they show their school ID at checkout, valid for dine-in only.

Students will receive 15% off their order when they show their school ID at checkout, valid for dine-in only. Eat Up Drive In : Monday through Friday, enjoy any tea for $1.50 and $2.50 regular or frozen lemonades on happy hour from 2-5 p.m. They are also offering the “Corbin Carroll” kids’ meal for $7.77 and it comes with a unique baseball card, some that are even signed by the D-backs player himself. The meal includes a double cheeseburger, side of fries, cookie and lemonade.

: Monday through Friday, enjoy any tea for $1.50 and $2.50 regular or frozen lemonades on happy hour from 2-5 p.m. They are also offering the “Corbin Carroll” kids’ meal for $7.77 and it comes with a unique baseball card, some that are even signed by the D-backs player himself. The meal includes a double cheeseburger, side of fries, cookie and lemonade. Dave & Buster’s is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.

is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday. Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Westin Tempe is offering an end-of-summer stay package with rates starting at $167 per night. The deal includes your stay, a daily $25 food/beverage credit, complimentary coffee for up to two guests, a complimentary tequila flight tasting, and a two-hour bike rental. The deal is valid for bookings now through Sept. 30.

is offering an end-of-summer stay package with rates starting at $167 per night. The deal includes your stay, a daily $25 food/beverage credit, complimentary coffee for up to two guests, a complimentary tequila flight tasting, and a two-hour bike rental. The deal is valid for bookings now through Sept. 30. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. PHX Beer Co. : This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall.

: This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall. Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU : Get day passes for the rooftop pool for $10 per day, and rent a daybed or private cabana for an additional cost. Through Sept. 5, use promo codes to get 20% off the rental of daybeds or cabanas: (Daybed: PHXASUD / Cabana: PHXASUC)

: Get day passes for the rooftop pool for $10 per day, and rent a daybed or private cabana for an additional cost. Through Sept. 5, use promo codes to get 20% off the rental of daybeds or cabanas: (Daybed: PHXASUD / Cabana: PHXASUC) Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.

Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Free transportation to a heat-relief center : 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months. Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day for the entire month of September! Get any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free. The offer is valid for one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last at participating locations.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.