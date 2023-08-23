Watch Now
Get FREE dental care at locations around the Valley on Sept. 4, 2023

Posted at 8:18 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 11:18:16-04

PHOENIX — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental care to people around the Valley in September.

The one-day event will take place on Sept. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at various locations.

New and current patients can get basic cleanings, fillings, simple extractions, or exam/X-rays. Free orthodontic consultations will also be offered to those who are interested.

  • Maryvale - 6026 N. 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
  • Metro – 10621 N. 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029
  • Mesa – 1928 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203
  • Arcadia – 4317 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008
  • Tempe – 3401 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
  • Desert Sky – 7440 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85033
  • Alhambra – 3540 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85019
  • South Mountain – 6034 S 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042
  • Westgate – 4850 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033
  • Chandler – 125 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225
  • Phoenix West – 1636 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
  • El Mirage – 13053 W Thunderbird Rd, El Mirage, AZ 85335

For more information about the event and how to receive services, click here.

