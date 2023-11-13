Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Bonus gift cards, art events, ongoing discounts and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Nov. 13 - 19.



Pollack Tempe Cinemas is hosting a free holiday event on Nov. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. They’ll be switching on 500,000 holiday lights, showing four free classic holiday movies, and will have carolers. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as movies will begin at 5:30 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served.

is hosting a free holiday event on Nov. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. They’ll be switching on 500,000 holiday lights, showing four free classic holiday movies, and will have carolers. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as movies will begin at 5:30 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Peter Piper Pizza

Scooter’s Coffee has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1.

has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Macayo's Mexican Food : From Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, guests will receive a free $10 bonus gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. Gift cards are available to purchase at any Macayo’s location or online.

: From Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, guests will receive a free $10 bonus gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. Gift cards are available to purchase at any Macayo’s location or online. Harkins Theatres’ Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films for just $5 every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in November! See The Wolf of Wall Street (Nov. 7), The Wedding Singer (Nov. 14), Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Nov. 21), and The Phantom of the Opera (Nov. 28). Tickets are available online.

See classic films for just $5 every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in November! See The Wolf of Wall Street (Nov. 7), The Wedding Singer (Nov. 14), Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Nov. 21), and The Phantom of the Opera (Nov. 28). Tickets are available online. Free Art Friday in Tempe : This event is for families with kids 1-5 years old, full of sensory play, activities, arts, music, and snacks. The Nov 17. theme is “Life’s a Zoo.” The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at 3340 S. Rural Rd.

: This event is for families with kids 1-5 years old, full of sensory play, activities, arts, music, and snacks. The Nov 17. theme is “Life’s a Zoo.” The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at 3340 S. Rural Rd. Shake Shack: You can get a free chicken sandwich with a $10 purchase if a player celebrates a touchdown during any NFL game on Nov. 12 with a “chicken dance” in the end zone. If the dance happens, you can redeem the deal through Nov. 19.

Shake Shack

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.