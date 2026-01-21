Sign up for a chance to receive a free pool fence at your Phoenix-area home

PHOENIX — If you're in need of a pool fence to help keep your family and others safe, you can apply to get a free one right now!

In 2025, ABC15 reported 7 drownings and 44 near-drownings involving children in the Valley. Those numbers were down from 21 drowning and 57 near-drowning incidents in 2024, and 12 drowning and 46 near-drowning incidents in 2023.

Eligible families living in Maricopa County can apply for a free pool fence through April 5, 2026. Spanish and English applications are available on the website.

Eligibility requirements:



Must have a child age 6 or under living in the home

Home must be owner-occupied; renters are not eligible

Family must reside within Maricopa County

Family must be income-qualified; participation in one of the following assistance programs will be used to verify income eligibility: Food Stamps, Medicaid, WIC, Energy Assistance, or Unemployment

If the family is not enrolled in one of the assistance programs, household income will be considered, and their 2024 tax return will be used to verify eligibility

This offer is through a partnership between Child Crisis Arizona, SRP, State Farm, Independent Pool & Spa Service Association, Inc., and local firefighter charities.