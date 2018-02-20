Saddle up and giddy up! Don't miss this Gold Medal Deal at Arizona Cowboy College!

When you think of the Wild West, legends like Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and the cowboys come to mind. It takes more than dressing up, pretend gun slinging and fancy mustaches though. Lucky for you, there is Arizona Cowboy College!

Arizona Cowboy College is a family-owned-and-operated business located in north Scottsdale, known as, "The West's Most Western Town".

Rocco, a TV star and teacher, explained that they not only teach you the ropes, but also the history, too! They teach you horsemanship skills and ranching techniques that will carry on with you. They told us that many people react by saying, it's a "life-changing experience".

THE DEAL:

Call by noon on Wednesday, and get a group or private lesson for HALF OFF! Normally, it costs $50, so $25 is a great price! The lessons go over an hour. They can explain further on the phone. Here's the number to call: (480) 471-3151

They've been featured in about 40 publications, with great reviews on travel sites and no recent complaints with the BBB.

Click here to learn more about Arizona Cowboy College.

IF YOU GO:

30208 N. 152nd St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85262



