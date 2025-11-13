Pollack Cinemas hosting free holiday event for families in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Pollack Tempe Cinemas is hosting a free holiday celebration on Thursday night.

At 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, the local cinema will be switching on its holiday lights — more than 500,000 of them!

Families are invited to watch the light-switching ceremony, complete with carolers and festivities, and watch free screenings of classic holiday films.

You’re urged to arrive early, because seating is first-come, first-served for the movie screenings, which also start at 6:30 p.m. Movie choices include Elf, The Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

IF YOU GO:

Pollack Cinemas

1825 E. Elliot Rd., Tempe (near McClintock Drive and Elliot Road)