Pi Day pizza, St. Patty's Day specials, rewards programs, games and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, March 11-17.
St. Patrick's Day and Pi Day deals
- Thai Chili 2 Go: On March 17, guests can enjoy TC2GO’s Green Curry for 50% off all day. Offer is valid for dine-in and to-go orders made via the TC2GO app or online using code: GREEN50.
- Peter Piper Pizza is offering a Pi Day deal on March 14 — buy one large pizza, get one 50% off. Each Monday this month, diners can also get a buy one, get one free lunch buffet (March 11, 18 and 25).
- Over Easy: Guests can feel the luck of the Irish with $3 green drink specials on St. Patrick’s Day including mimosas, margaritas and Moscow mules. Green drink specials will vary per location.
- The Hot Chick in Old Town Scottsdale has specials running through the entire weekend! They include $6 green beer, $6 green Pootie Tangs, $10 Baileys green Irish Car Bombs, and $12 Jameson & Teeling Green Tea shots.
- Los Sombreros: Score big with $5 green house margaritas.
- Uber: Celebrate responsibly. Get $10 off your Uber ride through March 19.
Restaurants, stores and more deals
- Get 40% off tickets to Dog Man: The Musical! Phoenix residents can get tickets online using code “DM24TIX” for any 5 or 7 p.m. showtime. The musical is at Phoenix’s Herberger Theater through March 24.
- Raising Cane’s: Maniac Club members will have a free 22-ounce Leprechaun Lemonade loaded onto their accounts for use through March 17.
- Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.
- Diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.
- Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.
Spring training deals
- The Rosticceria is offering 30% off all bottles of wine from March 11-17.
- The Mexicano is offering happy hour prices on the popular The Best F#*%ing Birria Nachos ($10) and Sonoran Dog ($8), all day, every day! Guests can take advantage of these savings March 11-17.
- Myke’s Pizza is welcoming Spring Training fans to its Downtown Mesa location with $2.50 off a Margherita Pizza through March 31.
- Same-day Cactus League Spring Training ticket holders will receive $5 draft beers and $5 house wine at all Picazzo's locations. Limit 3 per ticket holder.
- Streets of New York: Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase. Offer valid through March 26 for dine-in only at all 15 Arizona locations.
- Federal American Grill: Anyone who brings in a Cactus League spring training ticket will get a free appetizer!
- Pita Jungle: Get a free small hummus when you bring in a same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid through March 26 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order.
- 18 Degrees: Get 20% off your dining bill when you show your same-day spring training game ticket. Offer valid through March 26.
- Diego Pops, The Montauk & The Hot Chick: Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing. Offer valid through March 26.
- Mici Italian in Queen Creek will be offering half-priced pizzas and pastas when you bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket. Offer valid through March 26.
- Los Sombreros: Bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket to Los Sombreros and receive a frosty draft beer for only $2! Offer valid through March 26 at both the Scottsdale and Mesa locations.
- The Sicilian Butcher: Receive a complimentary Happy Hour Bruschetta when you show your same-day AZ spring training ticket. Three Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria and Phoenix. Offer valid through March 26.
- Hash Kitchen: When you present your same-day AZ spring training ticket OR come in wearing your spring training team's jersey or memorabilia, you will receive a mimosa for only $4 (50% off) with the purchase of an entree. Offer valid through March 26.
- Hamburguesas y Cervezas: Anyone who wears their team's baseball jersey from now until March 26 will receive ½ off the Roosevelt Row Nachos making them just $7 accompanied by $4 Mexican Drafts!
- Westgate Entertainment District:
- Blendz Boba Tea Lounge – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Fine Ash Cigars – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Retail Therapy AZ – 10% off total purchase when you show your ticket(s)
- Bodega – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Salt Tacos ỹ Tequila – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Carousel Arcade Bar – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- La Lady Boutique – 15% off total purchase when you show your ticket(s)
- The Lola – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Chicken N Pickle – Free shareable when you show your ticket(s)
- LumberJaxes Axe Throwing Bar – Purchase a minimum of $20 on food and beverage and receive a one-hour free axe throwing session when you show your ticket(s)
- Tropical Smoothie Café – 50% of smoothies when you show your ticket(s)
- Cold Stone Creamery – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- NakedQ – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Tulum Modern Mexican – 15% off food bill and $5 house margaritas, palomas and draft beer when you show your ticket(s)
- Dave & Buster’s – $25 free Game Play with $25 purchase when you show your ticket(s)
- RazzleberrieZ Frozen Yogurt – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Yummy Yummy Crepes & Snacks – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
- Fat Tuesday – 20% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)
Deals for teachers, military, veterans and seniors
- Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.
- Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
- Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.
- Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.
Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.