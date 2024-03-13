Time to fill the tank! Circle K offering 40 cents a gallon off of fuel Thursday afternoon

Fuel up at a discount during Circle K's Fuel Day on Thursday, March 14!

Circle K is offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel from 4 to 7 p.m. at participating locations. The discount will be given at the pump with no coupon necessary.

The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time, Circle K says.

Last year, the company announced a new rewards program, Inner Circle, that offers fuel discounts. That means those who are members will be able to get up to 65 cents off per gallon on Thursday afternoon.

The program offers 25 cents off per gallon during your first five fill-ups and five free drinks, plus other fuel discounts and deals throughout your membership.

Customers can also get the first month of a Clean Freak Car Wash powered by Circle K membership for just 1 cent at participating Arizona locations.

MORE DEALS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS WEEK