More Americans couponing out of necessity than as a hobby, survey shows

A new survey from The Krazy Coupon Lady highlights a new shift: while couponing used to be a hobby, for many, it is now becoming a household necessity.

A nationwide survey of more than 3,000 couponers found that 40% are now using coupons to afford essential items they otherwise couldn't buy, and a combined 71% of Americans now coupon out of necessity rather than choice.

