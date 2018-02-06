Instant Pot price at Kohl's is a steal this week

PHOENIX - The Kohl's deal on the Instant Pot is amazing this week.

How do I know? I've been watching the price on these miracle machines for months.

If you're not familiar, they take the place of your rice cooker, crock pot, and pressure cooker. It steams, sautees, makes yogurt and gives massages.

Ok, I was kidding about the massage. But the rest it really does do.

Besides, you won't need a massage from overexertion in the kitchen. The Duo 7-in-1 is the model we're talking about.

It comes in three, six, and eight qt. versions. It can take chicken from frozen to falling apart in minutes.

Think about all of the times you're rushing around to put something on the table. Or when you just don't have the time, so you throw a frozen pizza in the oven. It's convenient like a slow cooker but works in a tiny fraction of the time. Throw your ingredients in, hit some buttons, wait mere minutes and voila, dinner is served! It also has a timer that will delay cooking up to 24 hours.

Here's how to get it at a rock-bottom price.

Get an Ebates account or log into your existing one

Go to the Kohl's website from Ebates

Search Instant Pot

Choose the size you'd like

Use the promo codes COLD15 (ends Feb. 8) and HOME10 (ends Feb. 19)

(ends Feb. 8) and (ends Feb. 19) When you get your total, open a new browser window and do one of two things. Buy a discounted Kohl's e-gift card from Raise, or go to the Fry's Gift Card Mall and order an e-gift card with your VIP card and get gas points.

When you receive your e-gift card, order your new Instant Pot! If you choose store pick-up instead of delivery, you will get an extra $5 in Kohl's cash!

In the end, you should receive between $10 to $25 in Kohl's cash, depending on which model you chose, at least $3 from Ebates, plus whatever discount or amount of gas points you receive from buying a gift card.

For example, if you order the six qt. version:

Regular price at Kohl's is $139.99; the sale price is $109.99, the price with just promo codes is $90.09. Plus you get $15 in Kohl's cash to use later (an extra $5 because of store pick-up), plus around $3 back from Ebates and a few more dollars off for buying a discounted Kohl's card.

Essentially, you're getting the $139.99 six qt. Instant Pot for around $70!

Do you feel the pressure mounting to get one now?