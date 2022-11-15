How to save money on your Thanksgiving day meal

PHOENIX — “I do see there’s a lot of grocery prices that are going up,” said Margaret Casas.

It’s hard to miss when you walk down the aisles, food prices are up almost 11% in the last year.

“Mashed potatoes, chili chipotle mashed potatoes, turkey, ham, green bean casserole,” said Casas describing her family’s Thanksgiving meal. “We have a lot.”

Casas has 17 grandchildren to feed for Thanksgiving, so as to fight inflation.

“I shop at one store for the sales, and then I shop at another for the sales,” said Casas.

One of the Fry’s locations in Phoenix is her third stop of the day after Costco and Safeway.

“Inflation, yes it will take a bite out of the money that you spend,” said ASU Professor Hitendra Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi is an expert in supply chain management, he said groceries have been one area hit the hardest because there’s also "shrinkflation."

“Where the product sizes are going down, so true inflation in groceries is actually closer to 20%,” said Chaturvedi.

He told ABC15 people can expect this year’s Thanksgiving to be a little more expensive.

ABC15’s Smart Shoppers team went to a Valley store and got the basics for a full Thanksgiving meal.

That included turkey, celery, onions, stuffing, gravy, the ingredients for green bean casserole, two pies, rolls, potatoes, milk, eggs, chicken broth, and cranberry sauce.

The total was $85 for a meal that would feed around a family of six.

When you compare that to some of the restaurants or local businesses where you can buy a full pre-cooked dinner, it’s still less expensive to make the meal yourself.

Boston Market - $109-$119

Cracker Barrel $118-$154

Miracle Mile Deli - $225