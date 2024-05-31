Head to the movies for less! Summer movie deals are back at Valley theaters

PHOENIX — Summer break is here and if you are looking for ways to keep your kids entertained and out of the heat, heading to the movies can be a great option.

Our Smart Shopper team found some great discounts at local theaters all summer long!

Harkins Summer Movie Fun 2024

Purchase the season pass for $8 and enjoy a movie a week for 8 weeks, for just $1 per film. Guests can also buy tickets for an individual movie for $2 at the box office.

Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark

From June 10 - August 15, guests can enjoy 10 weeks of animated family fun for just $1.75 per ticket for each movie. That does not include taxes. Cinemark is also offering $1 off deals on kids' snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos during Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes.

Alamo Kids Camp at Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse is showing animated classics and recent family-friendly films for $5 a ticket all summer long.

The theater chain is also donating all proceeds from these tickets to charities that support kids in need like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shoes That Fit and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Summer Movie Series 2024 at Picture Show

Picture Show at Superstition Springs is hosting its own Summer Movies Series. Guests can purchase a Ticket and Movie Meal for $4.49, plus taxes. That includes a tray of popcorn, a small drink, and a fun-sized candy. Showtimes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:15am from May 27 - July 31.

AMC Summer Movie Camp

Starting on June 14, AMC Theatres will be showing some family-friendly animated movies from Illumination for just $3 plus tax. Showtimes are on Mondays and Wednesdays. This runs through August 14.

Pollack Tempe Cinemas

Movie tickets are always just $3.50 at Pollack Tempe Cinemas. Visit their website to for current showtimes.