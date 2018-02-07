Have a great idea? Sign up for Techstars Startup Weekend!

PHOENIX - Do you the creativity and drive of an entrepreneur? Join forces with some like-minded people at Techstars Startup Weekend from Feb. 16 through Feb. 18.

The cost is as low as $25 and goes up to $75 to take part.

From pitching to brainstorming to product development, you can collaborate with others from across the state and bounce ideas off of leaders in your industry. You may even meet your next business partner! It's the ultimate networking opportunity for budding entrepreneurs.

According to the event's website:

Beginning with Friday night pitches and continuing through brainstorming, business plan development, and basic prototype creation, Techstars Startup Weekends culminate in Sunday night demos and presentations. Participants create working startups during the event and are able to collaborate with like-minded individuals outside of their daily networks. All teams hear talks by industry leaders and receive valuable feedback from local entrepreneurs.

You can read more about Techstars here.

LOCATION: The Department 1 North 1st Street #600 Phoenix, AZ 85004