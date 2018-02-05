If you're looking for something fun to do all month that won't take much out of your wallet, enjoy the Ultimate Classics at Harkins Theatres! Plus, Fifty Shades of Grey fans will get to enjoy a marathon of a deal this week!
Let's start with the classics: Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in February, watch your favorite flicks on the big screen, the way they were meant to be seen! Here's an added bonus: tickets are only $5!
Here's the lineup:
February 6th- Sixteen Candles from 1984
February 13th- Romeo and Juliet from 1968 (50th anniversary!)
February 20th- The Princess Bride from 1987
February 27th- Mrs. Doubtfire from 1993
There are 11 participating locations, and again, admission is only $5! Click here to get your tickets in advance.