If you're looking for something fun to do all month that won't take much out of your wallet, enjoy the Ultimate Classics at Harkins Theatres! Plus, Fifty Shades of Grey fans will get to enjoy a marathon of a deal this week!

Let's start with the classics: Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in February, watch your favorite flicks on the big screen, the way they were meant to be seen! Here's an added bonus: tickets are only $5!

Here's the lineup:

February 6th- Sixteen Candles from 1984

February 13th- Romeo and Juliet from 1968 (50th anniversary!)

February 20th- The Princess Bride from 1987

February 27th- Mrs. Doubtfire from 1993

There are 11 participating locations, and again, admission is only $5! Click here to get your tickets in advance.

Here are the participating Harkins Theatres:

Arrowhead Fountains 18

Camelview 14 at Fashion Square

Chandler Fashion 20

Christown 14

Estrella Falls 16

Gateway Pavilions 18

Norterra 14

Queen Creek 14

Scottsdale 101 14

Superstition Springs 25

Tempe Marketplace 16

AND... If you love Fifty Shades of Grey, Harkins has a deal for the premiere!

On Thursday, spend $20, and you can marathon all three movies in a row, get a Harkins Loyalty cup and a free small popcorn.